Boston Financial Mangement LLC Buys New Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 10,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $131.17 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $108.43 and a 52 week high of $131.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.19.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

