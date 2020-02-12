Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $390,000 Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in Enbridge by 319.7% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 8,327,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $292,269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,343,790 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Enbridge by 180.7% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,289,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $185,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405,100 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,967,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Enbridge in the third quarter worth approximately $23,909,000. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 345.9% in the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 559,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,255,000 after acquiring an additional 434,093 shares in the last quarter. 53.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENB stock opened at $42.77 on Wednesday. Enbridge Inc has a twelve month low of $32.23 and a twelve month high of $43.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.56 and its 200-day moving average is $36.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.6119 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.78%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENB. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price target on Enbridge and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. UBS Group upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.90.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

