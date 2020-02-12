Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 2,348 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,348 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the third quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 3,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.1% during the third quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 7,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.1% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 16,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock opened at $111.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $205.99 billion, a PE ratio of 73.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $105.40 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.84 and its 200 day moving average is $117.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.92%.

Several research firms have commented on CVX. Citigroup lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.93.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

