Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $4,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SIGI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,547,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $640,118,000 after buying an additional 168,925 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,605,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1,203.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 181,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,662,000 after buying an additional 167,756 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,538,000. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.00 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SIGI. BidaskClub raised Selective Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Shares of SIGI opened at $69.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.49. Selective Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $62.16 and a twelve month high of $81.35.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.28. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $728.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.91%.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

