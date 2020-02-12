Blume Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Blume Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,006 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 2.7% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 5,885.6% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,161,195 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $102,941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058,262 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Intel by 978.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,306,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $273,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814,051 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Intel by 762.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,174,969 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $215,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,057 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Intel by 20.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,201,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $628,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 202.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,714,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $102,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on INTC. Nomura increased their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Intel from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Intel from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intel from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $67.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The firm has a market cap of $282.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.86.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

Intel declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $165,700.25. Also, Director Alyssa Henry acquired 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 188,120 shares of company stock worth $11,086,765 and sold 82,146 shares worth $4,611,285. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

