Biltmore Family Office LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 55.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 24,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 8,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 21,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $97.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.53. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $82.82 and a 1-year high of $97.96.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

