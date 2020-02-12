Boston Financial Mangement LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2020

Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of VB stock opened at $168.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $146.09 and a twelve month high of $170.50.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Latest News

Fox Corp Shares Acquired by Boston Partners
American International Group Inc Shares Sold by Boston Partners
Boston Partners Decreases Position in United Technologies Co.
Chubb Ltd Stock Holdings Lessened by Boston Partners
Boston Partners Has $968.79 Million Stake in Comcast Co.
Wells Fargo & Co Shares Sold by Boston Partners
