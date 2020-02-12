Boston Financial Mangement LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VB stock opened at $168.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $146.09 and a twelve month high of $170.50.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.