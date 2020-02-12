Boston Financial Mangement LLC Invests $444,000 in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WPC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of WP Carey by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,659,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,108,897,000 after buying an additional 309,781 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,283,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $659,276,000 after purchasing an additional 251,476 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in WP Carey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,393,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in WP Carey by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,414,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,190,000 after acquiring an additional 61,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in WP Carey by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 928,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,345,000 after acquiring an additional 82,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WPC opened at $84.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.81. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.39. WP Carey Inc has a 12-month low of $72.51 and a 12-month high of $93.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $1.038 dividend. This is a positive change from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.99%.

In other WP Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.50 per share, with a total value of $185,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,679. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of WP Carey in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of WP Carey from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of WP Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

