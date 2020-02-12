Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $449,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $50,000.

NYSEARCA VO opened at $184.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.95. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $154.74 and a twelve month high of $184.82.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

