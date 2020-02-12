Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Has $7.61 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 3.4% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ stock opened at $151.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $126.10 and a 52 week high of $154.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.90 and its 200 day moving average is $136.64. The firm has a market cap of $399.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.92.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Fox Corp Shares Acquired by Boston Partners
Fox Corp Shares Acquired by Boston Partners
American International Group Inc Shares Sold by Boston Partners
American International Group Inc Shares Sold by Boston Partners
Boston Partners Decreases Position in United Technologies Co.
Boston Partners Decreases Position in United Technologies Co.
Chubb Ltd Stock Holdings Lessened by Boston Partners
Chubb Ltd Stock Holdings Lessened by Boston Partners
Boston Partners Has $968.79 Million Stake in Comcast Co.
Boston Partners Has $968.79 Million Stake in Comcast Co.
Wells Fargo & Co Shares Sold by Boston Partners
Wells Fargo & Co Shares Sold by Boston Partners


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report