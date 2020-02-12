Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 1,518 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 24.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 251,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,275,000 after buying an additional 6,585 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 76,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 19,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $44.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.64 and its 200 day moving average is $42.55. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.72 and a 52-week high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

