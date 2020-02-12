Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $404,000 Position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lowered its position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,978 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Cigna by 7.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,933,051 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,659,527,000 after purchasing an additional 714,957 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,317,641 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,761,000 after acquiring an additional 631,998 shares during the period. Focused Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,449,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,720,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $215.18 on Wednesday. Cigna Corp has a twelve month low of $141.95 and a twelve month high of $216.18. The firm has a market cap of $78.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $205.83 and a 200-day moving average of $180.73.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $36.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 165.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 18.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cigna news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 21,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total transaction of $4,552,818.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,374 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,539.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 6,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.58, for a total value of $1,395,234.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,502,494.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,400 shares of company stock worth $9,096,893. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CI has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $252.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co cut Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Cigna from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.05.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

