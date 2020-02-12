Biltmore Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,261,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,439,000 after purchasing an additional 264,596 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,139,000. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,630,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 315,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,924,000 after acquiring an additional 36,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,953,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VAW opened at $130.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.95 and a 200-day moving average of $127.91. Vanguard Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.84 and a fifty-two week high of $135.19.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

