Bessemer Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.21% of Tootsie Roll Industries worth $4,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,718,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 82,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after buying an additional 34,400 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 384.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 33,678 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 2,713.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 21,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 449,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,689,000 after purchasing an additional 15,984 shares during the last quarter. 24.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tootsie Roll Industries stock opened at $33.14 on Wednesday. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.02 and a fifty-two week high of $40.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.40.

Separately, TheStreet raised Tootsie Roll Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

