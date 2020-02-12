Biltmore Family Office LLC Invests $163,000 in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,424,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,271,000 after acquiring an additional 727,768 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 121,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,394,000 after acquiring an additional 57,517 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 220.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 38,163 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 779.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 30,400 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IXJ opened at $70.87 on Wednesday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $56.78 and a 52 week high of $70.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.60.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

