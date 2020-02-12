2,477 Shares in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Bought by Biltmore Family Office LLC

Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 91.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $87.80 on Wednesday. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.47 and a fifty-two week high of $89.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PAYX. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub raised Paychex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 50,088 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total value of $4,294,545.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,772.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $1,756,627.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,086 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,275.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,823 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,568 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

