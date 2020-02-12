Biltmore Family Office LLC Sells 432 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Biltmore Family Office LLC cut its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,208 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Facebook by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,422 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Facebook by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in Facebook by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 134,436 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,593,000 after buying an additional 10,081 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,014 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total value of $224,991.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,505 shares in the company, valued at $298,862.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total transaction of $57,792.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,712.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,265 shares of company stock worth $16,640,759 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Facebook from $274.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.48.

FB stock opened at $207.19 on Wednesday. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $159.28 and a one year high of $224.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $213.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $590.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

