Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Cornerstone OnDemand worth $4,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSOD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,971 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 6,557.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand in the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 15.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Cornerstone OnDemand alerts:

Shares of CSOD stock opened at $59.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.11 and a 200 day moving average of $57.35. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.81 and a 52 week high of $64.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Several analysts have issued reports on CSOD shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays raised Cornerstone OnDemand from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $240,680.00. Also, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 16,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $1,005,749.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,848,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,982,680.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 123,625 shares of company stock valued at $7,497,464. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.