Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $4,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 169.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 636.6% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 38.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

CMA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens lowered their price target on Comerica from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Comerica from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.97.

NYSE:CMA opened at $62.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.71. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.54 and a 12-month high of $88.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.73 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 31.33%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.31%.

In other Comerica news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $413,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.