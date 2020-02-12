Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $4,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Windacre Partnership LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,791,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,851,000 after purchasing an additional 149,000 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in Moody’s by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 222,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,674,000 after acquiring an additional 10,545 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Moody’s by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 196,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,183,000 after acquiring an additional 15,105 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 207.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,269,000. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 7,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.88, for a total value of $1,994,059.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,884,330.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.08, for a total value of $2,017,076.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,683,312.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Moody’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $181.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.82.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $270.99 on Wednesday. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $161.80 and a twelve month high of $272.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

