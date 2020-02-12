Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 300 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $4,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at $3,618,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 145,884 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,402,000 after acquiring an additional 84,609 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 997.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 86,631 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,928,000 after acquiring an additional 78,738 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 239,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,489,000 after acquiring an additional 60,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,734,000. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

HAE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.33.

Shares of HAE stock opened at $118.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 77.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Haemonetics Co. has a 12 month low of $80.24 and a 12 month high of $140.36.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $259.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.40 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 27.78%. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

