Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 560 Shares of Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Evertec were worth $5,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Evertec by 694.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 468,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,618,000 after acquiring an additional 409,316 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Evertec by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,955,000 after buying an additional 158,378 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Evertec during the third quarter worth about $2,569,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Evertec by 303.0% during the third quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 89,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,792,000 after buying an additional 67,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Evertec by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 513,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,070,000 after buying an additional 62,159 shares in the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $416,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,626.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 28,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $905,493.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,532 shares in the company, valued at $11,558,960.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Evertec stock opened at $34.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Evertec Inc has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $37.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

