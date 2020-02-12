Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 700 Shares of NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $5,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NWE. CWM LLC raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 954.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in NorthWestern in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in NorthWestern in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NorthWestern in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in NorthWestern in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NWE opened at $77.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.56. NorthWestern Corp has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $78.11.

Several analysts have issued reports on NWE shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. NorthWestern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.14.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

