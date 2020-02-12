Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Now Covered by Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) in a report published on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

CURLF has been the subject of a number of other reports. MKM Partners raised shares of Curaleaf from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $7.25 price target on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.75.

CURLF opened at $6.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.43. Curaleaf has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $11.73.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. It cultivates, processes, markets, and/or dispenses a range of cannabis products in various operating markets, including flower, pre-rolls and flower pods, dry-herb vaporizer cartridges, concentrates for vaporizing, concentrates for dabbing, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.

