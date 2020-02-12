Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BASF is the world’s leading chemical company: The Chemical Company. Its portfolio ranges from chemicals, plastics, performance products and agricultural products to oil and gas. As a reliable partner BASF creates chemistry to help its customers in virtually all industries to be more successful. With its high-value products and intelligent solutions, BASF plays an important role in finding answers to global challenges such as climate protection, energy efficiency, nutrition and mobility. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Basf from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Societe Generale raised Basf from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Basf currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

OTCMKTS:BASFY opened at $17.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. Basf has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.86.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

