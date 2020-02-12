APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH (OTCMKTS:APEMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aperam S.A. is a manufacturer and marketer of stainless steel primarily in South America and Europe. The company produce grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steels and nickel alloys. Aperam S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH stock opened at $33.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.33 and a 200-day moving average of $27.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 2.20. APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH has a 1-year low of $21.30 and a 1-year high of $34.26.

About APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. It offers stainless and electrical steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH (APEMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Fox Corp Shares Acquired by Boston Partners
Fox Corp Shares Acquired by Boston Partners
American International Group Inc Shares Sold by Boston Partners
American International Group Inc Shares Sold by Boston Partners
Boston Partners Decreases Position in United Technologies Co.
Boston Partners Decreases Position in United Technologies Co.
Chubb Ltd Stock Holdings Lessened by Boston Partners
Chubb Ltd Stock Holdings Lessened by Boston Partners
Boston Partners Has $968.79 Million Stake in Comcast Co.
Boston Partners Has $968.79 Million Stake in Comcast Co.
Wells Fargo & Co Shares Sold by Boston Partners
Wells Fargo & Co Shares Sold by Boston Partners


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report