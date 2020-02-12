Alacer Gold (OTCMKTS:ALIAF) Upgraded to Buy by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alacer Gold (OTCMKTS:ALIAF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Alacer Gold from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Shares of ALIAF opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. Alacer Gold has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $5.97.

Alacer Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of mineral deposits in Turkey. It primarily holds an 80% interest in the ÃÃ¶pler gold mine that is located in the Erzincan Province, east-central Turkey. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

