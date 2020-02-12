TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target Increased to C$135.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2020

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$128.00 to C$135.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$121.00 target price on shares of TMX Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. CIBC upped their target price on TMX Group from C$123.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut TMX Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$118.00 to C$119.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on TMX Group from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$123.67.

Shares of X stock opened at C$120.88 on Tuesday. TMX Group has a twelve month low of C$80.19 and a twelve month high of C$128.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$117.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$113.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.75.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing.

