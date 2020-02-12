PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Given New C$23.00 Price Target at TD Securities

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PSK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$19.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$16.00 target price on PrairieSky Royalty and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC downgraded PrairieSky Royalty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Eight Capital downgraded PrairieSky Royalty from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$16.75 to C$12.15 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$17.77.

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock opened at C$14.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion and a PE ratio of 37.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$15.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.72. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52 week low of C$11.99 and a 52 week high of C$20.73.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.98%.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

