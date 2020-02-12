PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Given a C$16.00 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$16.00 price objective on PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

PSK has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Eight Capital cut PrairieSky Royalty from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$16.75 to C$12.15 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. CIBC cut PrairieSky Royalty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PrairieSky Royalty presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$17.77.

PSK opened at C$14.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.81. PrairieSky Royalty has a one year low of C$11.99 and a one year high of C$20.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.56.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.98%.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

