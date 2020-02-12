Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Given a C$0.75 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$0.75 price objective on Crew Energy (TSE:CR) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Crew Energy from C$0.95 to C$1.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Crew Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Crew Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Crew Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Laurentian set a C$0.90 target price on Crew Energy in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$0.90.

CR stock opened at C$0.44 on Tuesday. Crew Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.40 and a 1 year high of C$1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.55. The firm has a market cap of $66.65 million and a P/E ratio of 1.84.

In related news, Director John Albert Brussa bought 77,000 shares of Crew Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.49 per share, with a total value of C$37,730.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 849,868 shares in the company, valued at C$416,435.32. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 270,000 shares of company stock worth $130,230.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in assets located in the Montney area, which includes the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets with 445 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas situated south and west of Fort St.

