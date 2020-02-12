CIBC Raises IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target to C$45.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$43.50 to C$45.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of IGM Financial stock opened at C$39.62 on Tuesday. IGM Financial has a 52-week low of C$32.79 and a 52-week high of C$40.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$38.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$37.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 3.86.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc, a financial services company, manages and distributes investment funds and other managed asset products in Canada. The company operates through Investors Group, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

