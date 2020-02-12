CIBC Raises IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target to C$45.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$43.50 to C$45.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Shares of IGM Financial stock opened at C$39.62 on Tuesday. IGM Financial has a 52-week low of C$32.79 and a 52-week high of C$40.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$38.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$37.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 3.86.
About IGM Financial
