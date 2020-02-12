CAE (TSE:CAE) Given “Market Perform” Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their market perform rating on shares of CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$40.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CAE. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$41.38.

Get CAE alerts:

Shares of CAE opened at C$41.32 on Tuesday. CAE has a twelve month low of C$27.29 and a twelve month high of C$42.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$37.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion and a PE ratio of 31.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.69.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$923.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$960.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CAE will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.