Pi Financial Reiterates “C$4.00” Price Target for OceanaGold (TSE:OGC)

Pi Financial set a C$4.00 price objective on OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cormark lowered their target price on OceanaGold from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Monday, November 4th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James set a C$4.50 target price on OceanaGold and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$4.29.

Shares of OGC stock opened at C$2.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a PE ratio of 130.00. OceanaGold has a fifty-two week low of C$2.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.59.

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

