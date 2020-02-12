Pi Financial Reiterates “C$4.00” Price Target for OceanaGold (TSE:OGC)

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Pi Financial set a C$4.00 price objective on OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cormark lowered their target price on OceanaGold from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Monday, November 4th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James set a C$4.50 target price on OceanaGold and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$4.29.

Shares of OGC stock opened at C$2.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a PE ratio of 130.00. OceanaGold has a fifty-two week low of C$2.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.59.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Analyst Recommendations for OceanaGold (TSE:OGC)

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Fox Corp Shares Acquired by Boston Partners
Fox Corp Shares Acquired by Boston Partners
American International Group Inc Shares Sold by Boston Partners
American International Group Inc Shares Sold by Boston Partners
Boston Partners Decreases Position in United Technologies Co.
Boston Partners Decreases Position in United Technologies Co.
Chubb Ltd Stock Holdings Lessened by Boston Partners
Chubb Ltd Stock Holdings Lessened by Boston Partners
Boston Partners Has $968.79 Million Stake in Comcast Co.
Boston Partners Has $968.79 Million Stake in Comcast Co.
Wells Fargo & Co Shares Sold by Boston Partners
Wells Fargo & Co Shares Sold by Boston Partners


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report