Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Price Target Increased to C$21.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:ITP opened at C$17.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.73, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.07. Intertape Polymer Group has a 52-week low of C$15.68 and a 52-week high of C$19.34.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$387.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$409.84 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intertape Polymer Group will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Joseph Tocci sold 17,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.65, for a total value of C$287,126.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,090,280.79. Also, Senior Officer Douglas Nalette sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.50, for a total value of C$536,100.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,108,161.61.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the packaging industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells various paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging and engineered coated products, and complementary packaging systems for industrial and retail use.

