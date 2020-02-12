Just Energy Group (TSE:JE) Price Target Lowered to C$1.50 at Canaccord Genuity

Just Energy Group (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on JE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Just Energy Group from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Just Energy Group from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Just Energy Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$2.65.

Shares of TSE:JE opened at C$1.47 on Tuesday. Just Energy Group has a 52 week low of C$1.42 and a 52 week high of C$5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,374.38, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $304.32 million and a PE ratio of -0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.66.

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

