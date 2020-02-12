MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of MAXIMUS worth $5,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in MAXIMUS during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Community Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in MAXIMUS during the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its stake in MAXIMUS by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 71,497 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 31,305 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in MAXIMUS by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,762 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in MAXIMUS by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 169,088 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on MMS shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of MAXIMUS from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.89, for a total transaction of $930,201.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas D. Romeo sold 6,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $511,648.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,421.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,375 shares of company stock worth $2,250,533. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MAXIMUS stock opened at $73.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.33 and its 200-day moving average is $75.51. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.42 and a 1 year high of $82.02. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The firm had revenue of $818.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.11 million. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.11%.

About MAXIMUS

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

