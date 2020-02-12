Bessemer Group Inc. Has $5.25 Million Holdings in PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $5,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNM. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 475.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 259,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,530,000 after purchasing an additional 214,687 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 595.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 30,578 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 2.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 47.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 164,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 52,804 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PNM shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on PNM Resources from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays upgraded PNM Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.38.

Shares of PNM opened at $55.13 on Wednesday. PNM Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $55.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -424.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.91 and a 200-day moving average of $50.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.3075 per share. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 61.50%.

PNM Resources Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

