Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 2,916 Shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,916 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $5,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,858,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,781,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,174 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 667.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 13,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 11,401 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Williams Companies by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 153,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 15,315 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Williams Companies by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 75,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 9,525 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 19,634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

WMB opened at $21.47 on Wednesday. Williams Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.58 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.75 and a 200-day moving average of $23.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 192.41%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMB. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.73.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

