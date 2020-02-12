Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 300 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF were worth $5,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 1,364.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF stock opened at $49.00 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a twelve month low of $43.44 and a twelve month high of $50.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.21.

