ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $5,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $75.94 on Wednesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.13 and a 52 week high of $77.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.53%.

A number of brokerages have commented on OKE. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.60.

In related news, Director Mark W. Helderman bought 6,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.36 per share, with a total value of $447,055.84. Also, CAO Mary M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,263 shares in the company, valued at $737,396.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Article: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.