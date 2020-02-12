Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Holdings in ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of ONE Gas worth $5,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 4,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ONE Gas from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on ONE Gas from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.17.

OGS stock opened at $94.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.30. ONE Gas Inc has a 12-month low of $79.22 and a 12-month high of $96.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

