Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,818 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $5,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in AFLAC in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AFLAC in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in AFLAC in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in AFLAC in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AFLAC in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $1,243,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,394,079.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Williams, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $100,681.00. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. Raymond James cut their price target on AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of AFLAC in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

AFL stock opened at $52.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.55. AFLAC Incorporated has a 52 week low of $48.14 and a 52 week high of $57.18.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.32%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

