Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $6,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 78.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 573,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,546,000 after purchasing an additional 252,777 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 346.2% during the 4th quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 34,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 7,209 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,441,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,504,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,294,000 after buying an additional 72,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYF. Bank of America began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $39.00 target price on Synchrony Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stephens upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Sunday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.92.

SYF opened at $33.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $30.42 and a one year high of $38.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 19.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

