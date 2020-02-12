Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $6,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPK. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 27,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 10,187 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 64,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after buying an additional 11,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPK. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chesapeake Utilities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 4.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $97.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1-year low of $86.65 and a 1-year high of $98.77.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.