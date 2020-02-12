Bessemer Group Inc. Trims Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 235,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,425 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $6,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,873,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $129,871,000 after acquiring an additional 80,571 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth $2,701,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 14.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 303,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,715,000 after acquiring an additional 37,332 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 9.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,075 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MUR. Howard Weil lowered shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank lowered shares of Murphy Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

MUR stock opened at $21.86 on Wednesday. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $17.04 and a 52 week high of $31.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.16.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Murphy Oil had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $757.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.94%.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $105,116.44. Also, VP Barry F.R. Jeffery sold 2,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $67,287.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,386 shares of company stock valued at $185,129 in the last quarter. 6.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

