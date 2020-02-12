Bessemer Group Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 164,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,258 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $8,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballast Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 210,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,505,000 after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,488.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 385,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,232,000 after acquiring an additional 379,570 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter.

VEU opened at $53.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.48. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $47.32 and a 12-month high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

