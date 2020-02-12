Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 23,736 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 23,736 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 54,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 47,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.6% in the third quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 17,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $38.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.59. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.53%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.72.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

