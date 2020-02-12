EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 89.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,457 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 983,788 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $9,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,712,596 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,326,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,811 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.6% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,495 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 8.1% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,296 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 97.6% during the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 98,036 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $7,276,000 after acquiring an additional 48,415 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% during the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 82,528 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,125,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $74.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.40 and its 200 day moving average is $76.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. EOG Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $64.33 and a 52-week high of $107.89. The firm has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.76%.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total value of $36,325.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,350,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.89.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

