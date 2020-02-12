Brokerages Expect AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) will announce ($0.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AngioDynamics’ earnings. AngioDynamics reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 115.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AngioDynamics.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.28 million. AngioDynamics had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 17.47%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 3.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,784 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 40,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $13.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.41. The company has a market cap of $477.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 0.69. AngioDynamics has a fifty-two week low of $12.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.48.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

